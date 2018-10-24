If you have a drill press and a cross-sliding vise, you don’t need a mortising machine. A cross-sliding vise is a machinist’s vise with two crank handles—one crank moves the part held in the vise back and forth, while the other moves it side to side.

Mount the vise on a piece of plywood or MDF with a 3/4″ spacer block under the vise so that the handles can turn all the way around. Clamp the assembly to your drill press table.

Chuck an end mill the size of your mortise into the drill press. An end mill is similar to a drill bit, but it allows you to cut sideways as well as downward. It also leaves a flat bottom. Line up the end mill with your lay- out lines and cut. Don’t try to cut the whole mortise to full depth in one pass.

— Peter Ingrassia

