Every few years, I give my shop a thorough cleaning. When I discovered that the base of my drill press had been harboring fugitives—drill bits, driver bits, screws, nails, nuts, bolts, and a mouse that had gone on to his great reward—I decided something had to be done.

With this simple plywood cover, I’ll rest easier knowing that the next shop mouse will have to find a new place to hide my tools and hardware.

—Oneil Long

