Several years ago, when I stepped into the role of Editor-in-Chief at Popular Woodworking, I was immediately met with a flood of emails. About 85% of them had the same question: “Can you bring back the Woodworking in America conference?”

We seriously considered it—tossed the idea around quite a bit—but then the pandemic hit, and everything was put on hold.

Fast forward to 2024: we finally rolled up our sleeves, sharpened our pencils, and got to work. Our goal was simple but ambitious—figure out if it was feasible to host a woodworking event in central Iowa. And by George, we pulled it off.

In October 2024, we hosted a two-day conference at the Franklin Jr. High Event Center. It was an incredible weekend, made possible by a fantastic lineup of presenters:

Alexis Dolese

Wilbur Pan

Bob Behnke

Matt Cremona

Marc Spagnuolo

Matt Monaco

Rollie Johnson

Amanda Russell

Phil Huber

Ben Strano

Gary Rogowski

Ken Page

The sessions covered everything from glue theory (thanks, Bob) and Japanese hand tools (Wilbur), to turning wood pottery forms (Matt Monaco) and—yes—even me hacking up logs with a sawmill. It was a blast. I was completely wiped out by the end, but getting to spend time with 250 passionate woodworkers was truly unforgettable.

Now It’s 2025 – and We’re Doing It Again

Call us gluttons for punishment, but we’re back! We learned a lot from the 2024 event, and we’re using that feedback to make this year even better.

We’ve moved to a larger venue—the 4H Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It features beautiful classrooms and a massive vendor hall. Most of last year’s vendors are returning, and we’re bringing in even more. It’s the perfect opportunity to get hands-on with tools you rarely see in person.

We’re also curating another strong lineup of presenters. Some familiar faces will return, but we’re also bringing in fresh voices and new topics to keep things exciting and relevant. (We’re still finalizing details—stay tuned.)

Once again, our focus is on creating real value for attendees. We’ve increased the number of seats—but not by much. We’re still capping attendance around 300 to keep the event intimate and meaningful. (And if anyone tells management that number, you didn’t hear it from me.)

If you’ve never been to central Iowa, you’re in for a treat. The people are some of the friendliest you’ll meet. The food is phenomenal. The beer is excellent. And on October 9th and 10th, you’ll also find one of the last remaining woodworking conferences still going strong.

Help us make it great.

We’d love to see you there.

👉 woodworkinginamerica.com