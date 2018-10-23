Tool: Cyclonic Dust Collector

Manufacturer: Powermatic

Price: $3,000

It’s 2018, and if your dust collection doesn’t have a cyclone, you’re missing out. Several manufacturers have introduced all-in-one units that incorporate cyclones and HEPA filtration into a single footprint. The PM2200 adds to those important features with a proprietary automatic filter cleaner that runs when you turn the machine off. That means that the filter is always as clean as it can be for maximum air flow. The included collection drum has it’s own casters so you can wheel your way to the trashcan or wherever you dispose of your chips and dust. It comes with a remote control (with a range of 50′) and vacuum pressure gauge, as well as a connector hose that holds the bag in the collection barrel in place when the machine is running. The machine is rated to move 1,543 cubic feet of air per minute with it’s 3HP motor and filters to 0.3 micron with the HEPA filter.

— David Lyell