For many years Mayer has been a leader in beam/panel saws and special application saws. The Mayer company has a presence internationally, and with continued growth in mind, has now successfully joined the Felder Group from Austria. Both companies are still family owned and operated, and both companies have been in business for over 60 years and share many of the same principles allowing the two companies to join and strengthen together.

Over the next year the Felder Group will establish new systems and procedures to support Mayer customers all over the world. “In the USA especially we have many happy Mayer machine owners and we want to help them by taking that experience to the next level. It will take time but we will start increasing our service network for the Mayer machinery and also look into stocking more spares and parts in the USA. This has been a problem over the years but with time and some serious effort from our side we will put service in place that Mayer customers can trust,” says Felder Group USA – CEO, Ruan du Toit.