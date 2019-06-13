Tool News: Amana 1 3/4″ Straight Plunge Bit | Popular Woodworking Magazine
Tool: 1 3/4″ Straight Plunge Bit
Manufacturer: Amana Tool
Price: $55

While setting up our flattening mill, we decided to try a router bit that was recommended by Nick Offerman in one of his discussions about flattening jigs. This bit is part of Amana’s straight plunge series, with two cutting faces. Our Festool 2200 had no problem plowing through up to 3/8″ of walnut per pass with this bit. The result was subtle ridges that were quickly cleaned up with a sander. The generous diameter made quick work of flattening our slab. We had a great experience with this bit, and we wish there were more slabs to flatten.

— David Lyell

