Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at new tools from Blue Spruce, a ping pong table, and dessert.

Tool News Quick Bites

Blue Spruce has new Rasps and Inspection Square: Blue Spruce is doubling down on the new tool releases this week. In their words:

“Our new line of Handstitched Woodworking Rasps is built to stand up to the same vigorous demands that farriers face in horseshoe maintenance — yet refined for the precision of fine woodworking. By pairing Italian-made, hand-punched rasp blanks with our signature Blue Spruce handles and farrier-inspired ferrule system, we’ve created a tool that’s as durable as it is refined.”

And:

“Blue Spruce‘s new Inspection Square improves visibility without sacrificing strength. With the beveled edges, you can clearly see if your material matches the blade. But the 1/8″ thick stainless steel machined core has a strength and durability you won’t find in a thinner blade.”

Local Oddity: Ping Pong Table

I’m actually in Des Moines right now for Woodworking in America, so I’m naturally taking the opportunity to check out what the folks at Woodsmith are up to. Turns out they’re just putting the finishing touches on a rather sweet ping pong table that will be in an upcoming issue.

I’ve honestly never thought of a fine woodworking spin on a ping pong table before, but I’m really digging this.

Video of the Week: Enjoy Your Dessert

I tend to shy away from overly “YouTube influencer” type videos in the Splinter Report. That might give you the impression that such content is beneath me, but it’s really more of an eating your meat and potatoes before dessert attitude. You know what I really love though? Dessert. Take 731 Woodworks, for example. Each video has a shocked face thumbnail. Each new product Matt discusses is “changing the game FOREVER!” Does that stop me from clicking though? Hell no, I can’t help but watch and see how EVERYTHING has changed this particular week. It might not be the healthiest for you, but dessert like this has its place. Enjoy.

