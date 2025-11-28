Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at fiddles, tool-buying decisions, and travel agency videos.

Good Vibes: Music Edition

I always love a good story of someone donating their time and talents to a worthy cause. Take retired professor Paul Lasely for example. Inspired by having to use a noticeably secondhand instrument as an elementary school student, he started restoring violins a few years ago. Read all about his journey here.

Random Reddit: The Eternal Question

It’s a question as old as time, but one that is very relevant during the shopping season (and the new woodworker season): what tools are worth buying high-quality right upfront? The aptly-named Reddit user u/workin-that-wood presented that question earlier this week. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of opinions on the internet, and in a strange twist of fate, most of them are good answers this time.

For myself personally, I like to take a sort of middle ground, where I bypass the cheap stuff and instead try and get a midrange option, preferably on sale. The cheapest Milwaukee drill is better than the nicest Amazon no-name drill. The $60 price delta pays for itself several times over with the longevity of the drill and quality of use. But I’m still saving well over $100 vs the cost of a high-end Milwaukee drill.

Out of Context Christopher Schwarz Quote

“Your chair is rocking because your floor is uneven. Move the chair to another spot and try again.”

Video of the Week: Back on Topic

The video below could be the result of a documentary crew, or maybe sponsored by a Japanese tool maker. It’s not though. Wabunka is the YouTube channel for a Japanese Travel Service of the same name. In a unique twist to generate tourism, they’re putting out amazing videos on craft in Japan. It’s a great way to spend six minutes on an otherwise hectic black friday.

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let me know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.