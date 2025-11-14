Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at AI, insane drawers, and AI.

Tool News Quick Bites

MicroJig Releases 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPER: MicroJig is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a limited edition GRR-RIPPER package containing two special edition GRR-RIPPERs, all of their accessories, and a custom Systainer. Shop fast though, it’s limited to 1500 units.

What Really Grinds My Chisels: Woodworking AI Slop

I have a very hot/cold relationship with AI. Like any other tool, there are places where it can be useful. I’ve even used it occasionally to make the cover image for the Splinter report when I’m suffering from creative block on a Friday morning. But AI should enhance, not replace, any creative endeavor. You have to use a light touch, like a safecracker or a pickpocket. You know what’s not a light touch, though? Whatever is going on in this video:

When a coworker shared this account with me, I kept alternating between amused and angry. Sure, the one above is so obviously bad that it transcends into the world of comedy, but many of them could pass for someone without carving knowledge who is just mindlessly scrolling. There’s already enough cheap garbage furniture and tchotchkes out there, and this is just the virtual version of it. Makes me want to burn the internet down.

Random Reddit: Sweet Drawers

Ok, time for a pallet cleanser. How about this sweet project from u/sl7ven_de and his wife? Yeah, that’ll do it.

Out of Context Christopher Schwarz Quote

“Imagine you are a kindergarten teacher and you ask the students: What should we learn this year? And then you created a lesson plan based on recess, cartoons and pulling Janet’s hair.”

Video of the Week: Back on Topic

I honestly had way more I could say about AI and my own use of it. But then I flashed back to this episode of Wood Talk where the exact topic comes up. Marc’s explanation is 100% my approach to it; that AI is a great tool for stuff that otherwise sucks or is out of reach. The conversation about AI starts at the 33:45 mark.

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let me know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.