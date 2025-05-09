Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at giant saws, Honda Civics, and highly engineered dust collection systems.

Tool News Quick Bites

Makita Launches the World’s Largest Cordless Circular Saw: The new saw isn’t as large as the photoshopped image at the top of this article, but it is anything but small. You can check out the unedited image here to see what I mean. This sort of saw is perfect for timber framing or working with rough lumber, and is another step towards an entirely unplugged world of woodworking.

Random Reddit: Kicking and Screaming Edition

While this video bears a strong resemblance to my mother dragging me out of bed in middle school, what you’re actually seeing is the world’s luckiest possum. Props to the sawmill operator for spotting it and removing it before making the next pass.

Random Reddit: Useful Math Edition

Yup, two things from Reddit this week. This one is a bit more niche, however. If you own a 9th-generation Honda Civic Sedan, the following will be incredibly useful to you:

If you don’t own a 9th-generation Honda Civic, or perhaps you do, but also own a pickup as well, it’s much less useful. Either way, I’m glad some brave soul out there decided to put in the work and figure that out.

Video of the Week: Dust Collection Dedication

Ruud joined YouTube a year ago, and has been documenting his dust collection improvements and inventions in his shop. It’s a very cool intersection of science, ingenuity, and 3D printing.

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let us know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.