Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at bad stock photography, nail guns, and building a chair from bulls%$t.

Tool News Quick Bites

Metabo HPT Release 5 New Nail Guns: It’s been a quiet week in the tool launch space, but not entirely dead. Metabo HPT launched 5 new nail guns on their MultiVolt system, mostly with a focus on construction, but with some carpentry applications mixed in. Here they are: 16-GA Straight Finish Nailer, 15-GA Angled Finish Nailer, 21° 3-1/2″ Plastic Strip Framing Nailer, 30° 3-1/2″ Paper Tape Framing Nailer, 1-3/4″ Coil Roofing Nailer.

Bad Stock Photography: So Much Going On Edition

I stumbled upon this image on a stock image site this week, and it’s been living in my head rent-free ever since. Why is the person trying to rip such a short piece? Where’s the riving knife? Why is the fence so short? WHY ARE THE HANDS SO CLOSE TO A BLADE THAT’S SO HIGH?!?

The whole thing just makes me so so uncomfortable.

Reddit Project: Yosegi Style Box Edition

Yosegi is a centuries-old Japanese marquetry technique that blends different types of wood to produce complex and decorative geometric designs. Reddit user NeighborhoodJust1592 built a wonderful example recently and shared it on r/Woodworking. I’ve embedded the post below, or you can check it out here.

Video of the Week: Build a Chair From Bulls%$t

Among the many projects Christopher Schwarz has been working on lately is a new book called “Build a Chair From Bulls%$t”. The book, as the name subtly implies, is about building a stick chair exclusively with home center materials. Not satisfied with simply putting the idea in print, Schwarz has paired with Kale Vogt and Bridgid Gruber to release a video series of the two of them building the chair. The series is highly entertaining and highly educational. The first episode is embedded below, and you can find the rest on the Lost Art Press YouTube channel.