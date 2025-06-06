Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at furniture from David Lynch, a very odd chest, and a new workbench from Adam Savage.

Tool News Quick Bites

Bosch Announces a Whole Lot of Stuff: Not much woodworking-related tool news this week, but if you’re in the trades, the latest launch from Bosch might have something up your alley. Some of the highlights include a new 18V Brushless Medium Crown Stapler,18V Hammer Drill/Driver, and an 18V Hybrid Area Light.

Unexpected Woodworker: David Lynch Edition

In a world where I spend so much time focusing on people that are famous (lower-case f) for their woodworking, I sometimes forget there are Famous (upper case F) people who also happen to be woodworkers. Harrison Ford being a carpenter is a notable example, but he’s far from alone in that space. The late, great David Lynch was also a furniture maker in addition to being a legendary filmmaker, artist, and musician. Lynch was actually fairly public in his craft, presenting a furniture collection at Salone del Mobile in Milan all the way back in 1997, in addition to designing and building some of the furniture that appeared in his work. Currently, a large number of his possessions are up for auction, including furniture, various handmade creations, and more. You can check out the entire collection, as well as find details on the bidding process, at the auction website.

Local Oddity: Strange Choices Edition

Luthier Michael Bashkin recently took possession of this rather strange chest. At first glance, it appears to have been used possibly as a traveling chest, but the more you look, the odder things become. Look at the joints for example: those aren’t dovetails, they’re finger joints cut at an angle. Even the hardware is odd, seeming over-built for the size of the box. Maybe something valuable was held inside? Let us know what you think on social media.

Video of the Week: Former Mythbuster Makes a Workbench

My son is currently obsessed with Mythbusters, and with good reason. The show is fun, educational, and features a very good explosion-to-run-time ratio. These days Adam Savage is most often seen on his YouTube channel, taking questions from fans or checking out vintage movie props. He also still does a good bit of craft work himself, and recently built a new bench for his shop. It’s not much of a woodworking bench, though it could make a good assembly/work table, and it’s fun to see Adam do his thing.

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let us know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.