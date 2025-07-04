Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at a strange cabinet, a useful battery feature, and some very inspired miniature chairs.

Tool News Quick Bites

Harbor Freight Releases New Benchtop Router Table: Harbor Freight has expanded its inventory of woodworking tools in the past few years, and the latest is the new benchtop router table. While it’s not groundbreaking in any way, it’s nice to affordable option availible to woodworkers on a budget.

Local Oddity: Dental Cabinet Edition

I was at an antique shop recently when this cabinet caught my eye. It was less the piece (which is very nice) and more what it was tagged as — a dental cabinet from 1931. My interest piqued, I went in for a closer inspection. Imagine my amazement at finding shelves made of milk glass, and drawers that were metal with a false front.

It’s like a weird hybrid of industrial furniture and fine craftsmanship of the past. Even the drawer pulls feature a pearl inlay. Has anyone seen a cabinet like this before?

Great Ideas: USB Edition

Now here’s something brilliant. As someone who is on far too many battery platforms (eight at last count) I get sick of dealing with different chargers for each battery. Some engineer at Skil must have felt the same way, and came up with a solution: USB charging. Embedded in the front of the battery is a USB-C port that works as a charger, or allows the battery to charge a separate device.

Imagine only needing a few USB cords needed to charge your tools! Best part is, it works with a standard Skil battery charger too, if you need a quicker turnaround time. Now if only all the other manufacturers could get on board, my problem would be solved.

Video of the Week: Spark of Joy

It’s been one of those weeks for me, just a real drag. I’m sitting at my desk, putting in extra time in the evening to get the Splinter Report ready before the long holiday weekend, and this post caught my eye on Reddit… and just made my day. A legit spark of joy that brought a smile to my face. And then I saw that there’s a video on the process from the creator, Mary Tsai! So whimsical, so well done. Great work.

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let us know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.