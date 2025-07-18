Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at an antique mistake, notable litigation, and perfect miter joints.

Tool News Quick Bites

Festool Domino Goes Cordless: Festool actually announced 7 new or updated tools this week, but I figured the Domino would grab your attention. I’ve known about it since February, when I got a sneak peek at the 100th anniversary showcase, but now the cat is officially out of the bag. Full specs will be coming later, but I would assume the performance would match or exceed that of the current version. Here’s everything they revealed:

DFC 500 Domino (this is the cordless version)

DF 500 R Domino (New/updated version of the current DF 500 Domino)

HKC 55 K Circular Saw

HLC82 Planer

Three Routers (OFKC 500, MFKC 700, MFKC 700 KA)

Ryobi Announces New Hot Glue Gun: Maybe not quite as exciting, but still of note, Ryobi is releasing a hot glue gun as part of their USB lithium lineup. These tools slot firmly below the 18V line, and honestly below most 12V tools, but it’s still a neat battery platform, especially for around-the-house use. I’m a huge fan of batteries that can charge with a standard USB-C cable.

Local Oddity: Mistakes Were Made

If there’s one commonality between all woodworkers, past and present, it’s that they’re going to mess up from time to time. Take this odd little cabinet I saw recently (as an aside, I have no idea what this would have been used for, the only opening is the hinged one at the top). The little block by locking mechanism stuck out to me, looking like an afterthought. Why would the builder not have incorporated it more elegantly?

Pondering this, I twisted it for a closer inspection, only to watch the door swing open on its own, seemingly defying gravity. Suddenly, I understood why it looked the way it did.

I can imagine, 90 or so years ago, the builder installing the hinges with the cabinet on its back on the workbench. Satisfied, they set it upright… and then were immediately dismayed by the door hanging at an odd angle. Nothing some scrap and a few nails couldn’t solve at least.

Noteworthy News: LEE VALLEY TOOLS LTD. v. PATRICK LAPERRIÈRE

There’s been a good amount of buzz in the maker community about this story, and I’m going to try and approach it from an unbiased standpoint.

Pat Lap is a Canadian woodworker and influencer who is probably best known from the Netflix show Making Fun. He was, for a time, employed by Lee Valley Tools (a company with 100 million in retail revenue), where he made various videos that went on the Lee Valley YouTube channel and social media accounts. He also shared some of that content, with permission, on his personal social platforms, as it was mutually beneficial to both parties. They parted ways in 2022, and there was some bad blood at the time.

Fast forward to 2023, and Pat Lap receives notice that he needs to remove all of the content from his platforms that had been made during his employment at Lee Valley. Now, whether or not Pat complied fully or fast enough is up for debate — he claims he quickly removed the material, and Lee Valley argues otherwise. However, what is not up for debate is that in January of this year, Lee Valley filed suit for $500k in damages for copyright infringement. Since then, Pat has been pursuing a legal defence quietly on his own, until this week, when several of his friends made the lawsuit public knowledge and established a GoFundMe to help pay for his legal bills. Here’s a video (from an admittedly biased source) explaining everything in a bit more detail.

While researching this story, I reviewed the original filing, as well as the counterclaim from Pat and his legal team. You can do the same by visiting this site and looking up the suit with the court number: T-167-25.

Taking off my unbiased hat for a moment, I can sympathize a bit with Lee Valley in regards to the content that they paid (and paid Pat Lap) to produce. However, $500k in damages is a number that is nowhere near the value of the original material (which I know from the experience of making woodworking content). Hopefully, both parties can settle on something that is reasonable and fair to all involved.

Video of the Week: Can You Miter?

Ok, enough seriousness. Let’s cleanse that palette with the latest video from Dinkle’s Workshop. Cutting miters is one of those woodworking skills that is easy to understand, but weirdly hard to execute with perfect accuracy. In this video Dinkle/Brigid walked you through the trials and tribulations that she went through while trying to make a picture frame with mitered corners. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll want to go make a shooting board.

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let us know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.