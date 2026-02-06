Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at a new Shaker exhibition, a pine bookshelf, and a music video.

Tool News Quick Bites

Blue Spruce releases new Wheel Marking Gauge with micro-adjust: While there’s nothing earth-shatteringly new here, it seems to be a very well-executed marking gauge. And like all new releases from Blue Spruce Toolworks, it’s launches with an introductory price discount.

As Seen in a Museum: Shaker Edition

A new exhibition opened last week at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania. A World in the Making: The Shakers is a look into the legacy of the Shakers through the lens of the items they created. While Shaker furniture has long been popular in woodworking circles, it’s gained more widespread attention in recent years, and has been recognized as a forerunner to the modern design movement.

The exhibition will run until August 9th in Philadelphia before traveling to the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Random Reddit: Excellently Executed

Many believe that a simple project executed well is better than a complex one that turns out subpar. Case in point, this bookshelf that u/Stage_757 shared on Reddit yesterday. There’s nothing flashy about it — straightforward design, pedestrian pine materials. But damn if it isn’t just a great looking bookshelf.

I think any should be happy with this result for a first project.

Out of Context Christopher Schwarz Quote

“Buying a saw off the Internet is like shopping for a bride or husband in the back of a comic book.”

Video of the Week: Something Completely Different

Honestly, the hardest thing each week about the Splinter Report might be picking a video. It’s not that there’s a lack of videos to choose from, but more that so many follow similar formulas. This is with good reason — people make videos that perform well. It’s the reason we make the types of videos we do as well. To break up this monotony, I’m going to do a hard pivot this week and share a music video. Not just any music video, but a Mastodon music video. Don’t worry though, it’s woodworking related. It features artist AJ Fosik making the cover art for the album, utilizing some unconventional yet interesting techniques.

