Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at table saw safety, a crossword puzzle, and Paul Sellers’ sharpening system.

Tool News Quick Bites

Festool launches mobile drilling attachment and more: Festool is not quite done with product launches celebrating their 100th anniversary. Just released are the MB 40 Mobile Drilling Attachment, FS-EZ 150 One-handed Clamp, updated CT 15 and CT MIDI I Dust Extractors, and OF 1010 Imperial Accessory Kit. Plus, they’ve announced the final limited-edition anniversary release — the ROTEX RO 150 Sander. I was able to play around with the FS-EZ clamp this spring, and I was impressed with the ability to execute a drill guide in a nice compact package.

Bummer: CPSC Throws In the Towel on Table Saw Safety

For twenty years now, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has been researching and discussing potential regulations surrounding table saw safety. In recent years, the conversation has been focused on SawStop-like saw technology to stop and/or drop the blade upon contact with skin. At one point in 2024, the CPSC had moved very close to enacting regulations that would require flesh-detecting technology on all new saws. Opponents of the proposal claimed that the cost of the saws would become prohibitively high, while supporters noted that the tech would help prevent many of the 30000 accidents that happen on the table saw each year.

I’ve been a longtime supporter of safety features like this on table saws. Maybe not the full-on SawStop style brake, but something like the Bosch REAXX system that would simply drop the blade below the surface of the table. Personally, I see no need for the continued existence of $150 table saws. They have garbage motors, garbage fences, and the worst blades known to man. Nobody needs a table saw so badly that they need to buy a new one at that price point. Purchase a used one, or a circular saw and a straight edge.

So, much to my disappointment, the CPSC announced this week that it would “withdraw several existing and pending rulemakings that no longer align with agency priorities.” No final rulings, no concluding reports, just pulling the plug and flushing two decades of taxpayer-funded research down the drain. Stuart over at ToolGuyd has some theories regarding leadership shakeups and fewer commissioners as the source of the abandonment. In any case, it’s a very anticlimactic ending to the saga, and one that is disappointing for those of us hoping to reduce the number of injuries and amputations caused by saws.

If you’re curious about some other opinions, check out this piece from former editor Robert W Lang, or some of these articles.

Let’s Try a Crossword

I’ve been getting into crosswords lately, and decided it would be fun to make one. If people seem to enjoy it, I can throw them into the mix from time to time. If your answer is correct, the letters will turn green. Lost? Check out the Woodworking Glossary. Still lost? Don’t worry, I’ll share the answers next week.

Video of the Week: Paul Sellers Sharpens Up

Paul Sellers has been a well-known name in the traditional woodworking world for a long time now. Even at 75, he’s staying plenty busy with regular videos on YouTube and more. In this video, he shows you how to make his sharpening system for your own shop.

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let us know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.