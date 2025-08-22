Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at a tartan table, “funny” comics, and impossible projects.

Tool News Quick Bites

Milwaukee Hosts Annual Pipeline Event: Pipeline 2025 was held this week, and Milwaukee announced a whole bunch of new tools. There’s not too much woodworking-related this year, mostly circular saws and some accessories, but there’s plenty to check out for the DIY-minded among us.

Random Reddit: The most insane table you’ll see this week.

One thing I love about browsing Reddit for woodworking content is that it’s the great equalizer — you don’t need to have a huge established following or try and game the algorithm for your stuff to be seen. Instead, you can build something incredibly stunning and just show it off to the world. Like this end grain tartan table you see below.

I honestly lack the adjectives to describe it. Ambitious? Exquisit? Sublime? Foolish? Maybe a little bit of all of the above. I imagine there will be some wood movement with time that causes some unexpected shifts, but as it sits, I’m in complete awe.

Pop Wood History: Humor is Subjective

At one point time, the editors of Popular Woodworking must have decided to get into the funny business, and started running cartoon caption contests for each issue. The results, some of which I’ve highlighted below, lean more Heathcliff than Nate Bargatze in terms of eliciting a chuckle from me. The strips stopped in 2003, probably because our readers had run out of woodworking puns.

Video Of The Week: Illusions

I always enjoy highlighting unique woodworking channels, and Jonny Builds definitely fits the bill. Whether it’s getting creative with newspaper and epoxy, or building the impossible, you’re sure to be entertained. In the video below, Jonny shows you how to make several fun woodworking illusion projects, from basic all the way up to expert.

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let us know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.