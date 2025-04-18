Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at belt sander racing, the latest from Christopher Schwarz, and spirograph woodworking.
Tool News Quick Bites
DeWalt releases 20v 12″ Sliding Miter saw: Previously the only option for a battery-powered 12″ saw from DeWalt was a FlexVolt 60V. They also announced a 20V 10″ non-slider at the same time, for people looking for portability over capacity.
Blue Spruce is auctioning off custom-handled chisels: If you’re a fan of limited edition tools, then pay attention here. Blue Spruce Toolworks has made an ultra-limited edition run of the dovetail chisels with Pink Ivory wood, one of the “rarest species in the world.” Don’t think too long about it though, there are only 4 sets total, and the auction ends Sunday!
Updated Anarchist Tool Chest Book Coming Soon
The Anarchist Tool Chest is probably one of the most influential woodworking books to come out in the past 20 year. Former PW editor Christopher Schwarz has stayed plenty busy since then, between running Lost Art Press, chairmaking, and writing several more books. Lately, though, he’s gone back to revisit and revise the original tool chest and will be releasing an updated version of the book soon. You can follow along with the process on his Substack, as well as check out other articles past and present from him.
