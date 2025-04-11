Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at toxic wood, the latest video from Workshop Companion, and giant wooden hammers.

Tool News Quick Bites

Milwaukee adds Packout Rolling Drawer Tool Box: For Packout fans this is a big deal. Being able to access tools without unstacking all of your boxes is super convenient, especially for the large box on the bottom of the stack.

Mullet gets in on the hose game: While Mullet isn’t the first company to pair a single dust hose with multiple attachments, they’re the first I’ve seen that claims “GUARANTEED TO FIT” or they’ll 3d print a custom fitting for you.

Beware of Superfund Wood

Reddit user IxianToastman has a cautionary tale for everyone who mills their own lumber:

“You dont know whats in your wood. I’m working with live out from an area in Tallahassee fl that required a massive cleaning project to get it ready for rec use. I staring milling with out a mask and spent the night in convulsions and hallucination… If I could have figured out how to use my phone once I could walk I would have called an ambulance. The air felt like razors and could walk. I’m at a loss on how to move forward other than wrapping myself in ppe and pushing forward.”

Thankfully, he survived, but the jury is still out on what exactly was in the lumber. Wear your PPE and don’t mill lumber from industrial clean-up sites folks.

Local Oddity: Big Hammer Edition

How much fun can you really have with a giant wooden hammer? Turns out quite a bit. Phil over at Woodsmith put this monstrosity together, and to pick it up and wield it is to know joy. Take a few swings, and you can suddenly understand why Gallagher made a career of smashing fruit with a wooden sledgehammer. For those who are wondering, the head is ash, and the handle is oak.

Video of the Week: Nick Egler Overexplains Hardwax Finishes

The Workshop Companion YouTube channel has become one of Logan’s personal favorites. Nick Engler does a great job of diving deep into topics but still making things easy to understand, like this video on hardwax finishes.

