The Philosophy of a Craftsman with Peter Korn

You need to watch this video that was just released from the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship. It centers on the founder of the school, Peter Korn, but it really talks about why people make furniture. You’ll see some familiar names from the pages of woodworking magazines, and it’s filled with beautiful shots of workshops and Maine.

When the weight of magazine deadlines and meetings about websites and digital initiatives start to get me down, I always try to remember why we’re doing this in the first place. And this video (and the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship) are great examples of the power of craft. I have a feeling I’ll be rewatching this video regularly.

I highly recommend reading Peter’s book Why We Make Things and Why It Matters if you’re looking for more inspiration like this. And, he’s written a few other books with more practical woodworking instruction over the years that are pretty good, too.

