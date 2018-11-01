The last episode of our Milling Your Own Lumber series went live yesterday, and you can watch all the episodes here or on our YouTube channel. In this seventh installment, Dan Cassens discusses how to calculate board feet, a high-level overview of grading lumber, and resources to help price lumber competitively in your market. But as this series closes, I want to talk about something else.

I have to admit, when we were on our way to film these videos, I had no idea what to expect. I’ve been to a couple of sawmills in my time but this felt completely different. It felt personal. Dan and Logan are really passionate about their work. Over the course of the shoot, we put in some long hours and they never slowed down. They are experts in their field and shared their knowledge in such an approachable way. It was a great reminder that sometimes you simply have to put in the work to get the results you want.

I imagine there are sawyers like these two around the country. If you have the opportunity, try to get to the operators at your local mill–you may be surprised by what you’ll learn!