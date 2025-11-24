 In Shop Blog
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

On this week’s episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, Phil and Logan are talking woodworking and taking listeners’ questions and comments. You can find more details on the topics here.

Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Great Gifts for the Woodworker in Your LifeFeatured Article
22 Great DIY Woodworking Gift IdeasFeatured Article