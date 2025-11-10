This week, Phil, John, and Logan closer to episode 500 than episode 1 with some great listener mail – including a heartfelt story about 25 years with Woodsmith. The guys talk about friendly woodworking rivalries, Logan’s rooftop chimney adventure, and lessons learned from firing up a new wood stove. Plus, sneak peeks at upcoming Popular Woodworking projects and Grizzly Makers Challenge winner!

Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.