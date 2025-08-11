 In Shop Blog
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

On this week’s episode of the ShopNote’s Podcast, Logan, John, and Phil are back in the studio taking on listener questions and comments, and discussing updates on Logan’s travels and workbench build. Plus, Phil and John give an update on their current projects.
Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.
Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

The Splinter Report: August 8thShop Blog
Arts & Crafts Oak FinishFinishing