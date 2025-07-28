On this episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, John and Phil have to do all of the heavy lifting with Logan out on assignment. The guys talk complaining about the heat and humidity in their shops and so much more…
Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.
Product Recommendations
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.
Recommended Posts