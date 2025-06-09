Welcome to Episode 235 of the ShopNotes Podcast! We’re kicking things off with your comments and questions — or as we like to call it, “Questions & Response.” It’s all about shared ideas, not perfect answers.
Design Dilemma: A listener sent us a photo of a gorgeous walnut board with some eye-catching figure. What would you turn it into? We kicked around ideas like door panels and case sides — but the possibilities are wide open. Let us know your take!
Clamp Carts & Collections: John’s latest project is a clamp cart inspired by our shop wall organizer. It sparked a conversation: wall-mounted or mobile clamp storage? And what makes a solid starter set of clamps? We share our favorites — including trusty aluminum bar clamps and F-style workhorses.
Church Door Update: Logan is wrapping up the large-scale church door build. After some trial and error (and help from a pair of sleds), he’s onto trimming and final fitting. Learn why having more than one miter gauge might save your sanity on tricky builds.
Sawmilling Season: Logan’s also prepping for future milling projects by upgrading his log storage. Catch a glimpse of the walnut log that started it all!
