 In Shop Blog
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

This week on the ShopNotes Podcast, Logan, John, and Phil take on listener comments, talk about roadside tool purchases, shop tours, catch up on the latest in our woodworking lives, and more…

Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

A Wooden Sword, Part 3 – Shaping the Blade and Beginning Work on the GuardProjects