On this week’s episode John, Logan, and Phil are recapping Woodworking in America, and discussing what we have going here are the magazine and tv show, as well as any personal projects.
Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.
Product Recommendations
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.
Recommended Posts