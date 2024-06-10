On this week’s episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, John and Phil catch up with Logan on the latest with the Woodsmith Shop TV show and all things in the woodworking magazine world.
Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.
Product Recommendations
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.
Recommended Posts