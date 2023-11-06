ShopNotes Podcast Episode 174 — Special Guest Ben Strano2023-11-062023-11-06https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/screen-shot-2023-11-06-at-9.46.19-am.png200px200px
On this week’s episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, Phil is hosting special guests, Creative Director of the Woodsmith and ShopNotes Magazines, Chris Fitch, and Editor and “Multimedia Extraordinaire” at Fine Woodworking, Ben Strano, to talk about using technology in the woodworking realm and more!
