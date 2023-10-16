ShopNotes Podcast Episode 171 — What the Heck Is a Saw Till?2023-10-162023-10-14https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/screen-shot-2023-10-14-at-12.32.38-pm.png200px200px
On this week’s episode of the ShopNote’s Podcast, John, Phil, and Logan, the topics at hand include: What’s Logan Snackin’ On?, Firing up a New/Old Planer, Reader’s Comments/Questions, and What is A Saw Till?
Download the free, step-by-step plan for the Cabinetmaker’s Saw Till here.
