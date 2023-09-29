On this week’s episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, John, Phil, and Logan are talking about this year’s black walnut harvest (the nut, not the wood), possible livestock acquisitions, and maybe if they have time they’ll get to some woodworking and tool talk.

