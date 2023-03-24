<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Shop Blog
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

On this episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, Phil and Logan welcome guest Kevin Scott, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft by day and long time woodworker in his free time.

This episode of the ShopNotes podcast is presented by Epilog Laser. Quickly and easily customize your woodworking projects for added beauty and value. Learn more at https://www.epiloglaser.com/

Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Make an Awl Out of a Kit: Part 2Projects