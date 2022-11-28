We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
On the last ShopNotes Podcast episode before Thanksgiving, John, Phil, and Logan are gathered around the hearth to give thanks and discuss the cornucopia of woodworking topics of the day.
Product Recommendations
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.
By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.