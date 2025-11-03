The ShopNotes Podcast celebrates its 250th episode! Phil, Logan, and John mark the milestone with listener questions, shop talk, and a few favorite memories. The crew dives into how woodworking tools are evolving- balancing simplicity with high-tech innovation- then veers off into everything from garage shops to cutting firewood. It’s a mix of laughs, insight, and a little nostalgia from the team at Woodsmith and Popular Woodworking.
