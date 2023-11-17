Pop Wood Asks AI: Why can I never find my tape measure?2023-11-172023-11-17https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/untitled-design-1.jpg200px200px
We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
Where is my tape measure, and why do my hands look this?
Advancements in computer technology have finally resulted in all-knowing AI programs.
By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.