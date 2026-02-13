There are lots of ways to observe Valentine’s Day, but “couples woodworking” never occurred to me. It did, however, occur at HatchSpace, a community workshop and woodworking school in Brattleboro, Vermont, which hosts a couple’s class on Valentine’s Day.
The idea is that any two people can sign up for “Couples Woodworking: Paired Charcuterie Boards,” and about three hours later walk out with a coordinated pair of interlocking boards, like the ones below. Working side-by-side, couples learn to use a band saw, drill press, sanders and more, followed by applying a finish before taking them home.
The class costs about $170 and everything is included in the package — hardwood stock, design help, tool/finish instruction and guidance. They especially welcome beginning woodworkers with little or no previous experience.
Which got me thinking that it’d also be a fantastic way for long-time woodworkers to give their partners a chance to experience some of the enjoyment we’ve gotten from it for years. If they’ve already shown an interest, this is a great way to give them a basic, safe introduction without pressure.
My wife has several artistic pursuits — stained glass, handmade quilts, sewing — but has never really tried woodworking, nor does she have a huge desire to do so. I did help her build a simple bench for our porch a few years ago. She had fun, and still takes delight in telling people, “I made that!” It didn’t light a fire for woodworking, but it did give her a feel for what I do and why I like it so much.
How about you? Would your partner, or even a close friend, want to try the experience? If you don’t feel confident enough to do it yourself — I’m a good woodworker, but a terrible teacher — a couple’s class might be just the thing. The class at HatchSpace is fully booked, but you can find hundreds of these classes all over the country with a simple Google search for “couples woodworking class.” The first hit will probably be Board & Brush, that hosts a Creative Date Night Class any time of the year at more than 150 affiliated creative studios throughout the Eastern U.S.
Chances are good that not only will your spouse or friend learn a bit about the woodworking experience and have a great time, so will you. Just try not to show off too much.