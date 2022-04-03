It’s April, which means April fools (see ours below), spring, and woodworking month. The change in weather means those of us with unheated shops can finally emerge from hibernation and start building again in earnest. For everyone else that means spring gardening, bonfires, and time outside. So this week we’ll have them both meet in the middle, with a focus on outdoor projects and techniques. Now is the time to build those patio planters, touch up the finish on your Adirondack chairs, and have everything ready in time for the upcoming summer season.

April is also national woodworking month, which is a celebration of this amazing hobby we all share. With that spirit in mind, let’s take the opportunity to share the craft. Help your grandkids build some birdhouses. Call that friend that is always asking about your tools but is too afraid to try anything themselves. Make a keepsake box with your significant other, teaching them along the way. Share your latest creation on social media. You never know what little thing is going to inspire someone else to pick up their tools and get building themselves. And isn’t that what we all want?

