Another year has rolled to a close, and it’s time to look back at the articles you all loved the most this past year. There are projects, jigs, and tool comparisons, covering both hand and power tools. In short, it’s the perfect microcosm of the wide range of woodworking topics we showcase here.
Everyone on the Popular Woodworking staff would like to thank the millions(!) of readers who visited the site this past year, and we’re looking forward to seeing you all again in 2026.
Without further ado, here are the top ten most visited posts we published in 2025:
10. Setting Up Your Band Saw for Resawing
9. Six Small Shop Solutions
8. Portable Router Table Comparison
7. The Ultimate Frank Klausz Dovetail Guide
6. 4 Simple, Shop-Made Router Jigs
5. Adjustable Box Joint Jig
4. 10 Workbench Upgrades
3. Knockdown English Workbench
2. Miter Saw Station
1. A Decisive Way to Release Rusted Parts and Bring a Tool Back to Life
