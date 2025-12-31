Another year has rolled to a close, and it’s time to look back at the articles you all loved the most this past year. There are projects, jigs, and tool comparisons, covering both hand and power tools. In short, it’s the perfect microcosm of the wide range of woodworking topics we showcase here.

Everyone on the Popular Woodworking staff would like to thank the millions(!) of readers who visited the site this past year, and we’re looking forward to seeing you all again in 2026.

Without further ado, here are the top ten most visited posts we published in 2025: