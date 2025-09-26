Can you both like and dislike a well-done project at the same time?

There are as many woodworking tastes as there are woodworkers, and what appeals to one doesn’t always appeal to another. For me, it’s typically a love/hate relationship with artistic furniture.

I very much admire the workmanship, talent and creativity of some of the most well-known makers of art furniture. I’m in awe of their talent and revere their work but I wouldn’t necessarily want one of their pieces simply because it’s not my taste. A lot of things aren’t my taste.

A good example was a small chest that Sally and I saw at an antique store last weekend.

It was ornately carved on the top, front, sides and on two vertical rounded sections on the front corners. The carver did a marvelous job. The scene told a story, both visually and tactilely when you ran your fingers over the work. The construction was solid and, in truth, the size of the chest was just about right for something that would be useful in a home without being too big.

But the style was strictly Oriental and, as with art furniture, I just don’t like it. We have nothing of that style in our home, and it really wouldn’t fit anywhere. I did love the carving, and considered buying it, removing and trimming the top, and displaying it on a wall in my shop.

They wanted $200 for it — not terrible for something so nicely done, and maybe even a bargain — but having already bought something at another store earlier in the afternoon we decided not to go for it. Looking at these photos now, I’m beginning to regret it. The carving would have looked great in my shop and seeing it every day when working just might have increased my appreciation for artistic furniture.