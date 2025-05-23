 In Shop Blog
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

It’s pointless to complain how “they don’t make ’em like they used to.” I’ve pointed out that that’s not always true: They still make ’em, but it will cost you more. And unless you’re lucky, you’ll probably have to drive a bit to get whatever it is.

But stuff that’s generally available close-by that won’t cost an arm and a leg, well, it’s often not very good at all. Big Box lumber is a particular sore spot.

If you have the time and inclination (and if your local store has been recently restocked), you can rummage around the racks and cherry-pick some decent wood. Most times, though, you’ll just have to make do with whatever they have — or grab your checkbook and start driving.

But every once in a while they really outdo themselves with badness, as you can see in the above photo. I needed a single 2’x4’ sheet of 1/4″ oak plywood, and simply didn’t have the time to drive to my good supplier nearly an hour away. The rack at the store had more than a dozen panels, but it was terrible. What you see on the right side of the above photo was the best piece they had in the rack.

There used to be a time when you could get decent-looking hardwood ply fairly easily. The oak plywood panels in the doors on the left side of the photo are from a cabinet I made several years ago. I got that ply at a local Big Box with little effort, but what a difference a decade or two makes.

Rotary-peel plywood is the name of the game at Big Box stores, but this is the worst I’ve seen. The grain looks more like the pattern you’d see on a sonar screen. And although I didn’t need it, on a whim I checked the 1/2″ oak ply just out of curiosity. Looked pretty much the same.

Needless to say, I slid that sheet back into the rack. I grabbed a few supplies I needed and left, gassing up on the way home for the long drive I was already planning for the next day.

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Woodworking in America: Mehedi van HattumInterviews