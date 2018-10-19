It’s Friday! And that means I get to share some of the woodworkers out there who are creating really cool stuff.

First on the list for today is Jay Bates. If you haven’t seen his work before, it’s pretty incredible. His videos are some of the best how-to videos I’ve seen, and I appreciate his down-to-earth attitude and approach to woodworking. Plus, he just picked up a 16″ jointer/planer, so it sounds like there’s some pretty BIG work planned for the future.

Next on the list is Darrell Peart. He’s perhaps most well-known for his Greene & Greene furniture, but he’s made all kinds of incredible things (and authored all kinds of incredible books and magazine articles). His feed is a smorgasbord of beautiful images, behind the scenes and doses of inspiration.



Both of Brian Bogg’s Instagram accounts are must-follows. He runs one that’s more workshop/from the bench stuff and another that showcases his finished work. Check out both Bogg’s Bench and Brian Bogg’s Chairmakers.



Tamar from 3×3 Custom is making all kinds of interesting things: instruments, bowls, furniture and more. I’ve really enjoyed seeing her learn new skills and try new things, and doing it all with a basic tool set. Make sure to check out her Youtube videos, too. I always learn something new when I watch one.