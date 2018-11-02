It’s the end of the week, and that means it’s time for Follow Friday. Check out these great woodworkers, makers and creators, and find some inspiration heading into the weekend.

First up is Geoffrey Keating. If you like gratuitous use of dovetails and walnut, alongside interesting ways of mixing materials (check out the Horace Desk), you definitely need to check him out. He also recently started a second account devoted to his work in church commissions and restorations.

View this post on Instagram Handmade copper pulls. I love these little guys. A post shared by Keating Woodworks (@keatingwoodworks) on Nov 2, 2018 at 7:11am PDT

Next, is Sarah Marriage. She’s the executive director of A Workshop of Our Own in Baltimore, and posts lots of scenes from the shop, mixed with artful builds and encouraging words for all kinds of makers. Plus, you get an occasional glimpse of a shop cat (the best kind of cat)!

View this post on Instagram #osageorange A post shared by Sarah Marriage (@sarah_marriage) on Oct 14, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

If you’ve read our blog or are interested in CNCs, you know Tim Celeski’s work. Keep an eye on his feed to make sure you’re on the cutting edge of what’s possible with technology and making things. His background is in woodworking, but he’s always testing new technology and trying new things – think 3D printing, lasers and the like. I think the offcuts of his work doing carving and textures make really intriguing photos.

Finally, make sure to take a look at what Matt Kenney is up to. The former Fine Woodworking editor is spending more time teaching, building things and spreading the love of kumiko. I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s next for him.

That’s it for this week. As always, take some time to check out inspiring work as you head into the shop this weekend.