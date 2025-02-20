I’ve been a Festool Domino fan since they came out. The ingenious tool combines a biscuit joiner’s plunge action with an oscillating router to cut precise, repeatable mortises for loose tenons. With its easy setup and ability to create perfect mortises every time, it’s on many woodworkers’ wish lists.

Starting at around $1,200, the tool is pricey, as you’d expect for a quality machine like this. But what if I said that you could have one for under a hundred bucks? You’d probably wonder where this joke is going. But it’s true … sort of.

Recently, dozens of Domino-wannabe router jigs have exploded on dirt-cheap marketplaces like Temu and Alibaba. The tools looked interesting, but I never shop those online sites. But now I’m seeing them on Amazon and other places that I trust more, so I’ve been checking them out.

The concept is simple: The jig is a basic plunge mechanism that accepts most 64mm-65mm trim routers. A front fence aligns the tool to a workpiece edge, allowing you to plunge the router like a biscuit joiner. (Or, more to the point, like a Festool Domino.) There’s no inherent oscillating action, but the router mounting plate not only plunges forward, it can also move side-to-side manually.

There are dozens of these out there, falling into two types. The first, on the left above, has a top handle with integrated power switch and cord. Plug the router into the handle, and the handle’s cord into an outlet. Cord management sounds iffy, but the trigger switch is a plus. The other type omits the switched handle; you power it on and off with the router’s switch. No trigger convenience, but the tool’s a bit lighter, and cord management is easier.

How do they work? I read a few hundred reviews and reaction to these is mixed. Some call them junk; some are really pleased. Other than issues with fit-and-finish and build quality, the simplicity is such that I can’t see how you could mess one of these up.

So, I bought one for about $70. I figure if the thing works as advertised, I’ve added a Domino-like tool to my arsenal. Since I don’t do a lot of loose tenon joinery, it could be a great alternative to a more costly tool. And if it’s a piece of garbage, well, then it’s a lesson learned and a tax write-off. I’ll let you know which in an upcoming blog.