My son is seven years old, and so far, I have tried to refrain from proselytizing woodworking to him. My hypothesis, at least for now, is that the love for woodworking should come naturally and be cultivated with joy. So when Asher visited my one-car garage shop a few weeks ago and asked me if we could make number blocks – that is, after he couldn’t find his old ones – I said yes. I loved that he wanted to build something out of scratch, but I also knew his time at the shop would subliminally teach him some woodworking skills.

Luckily I had the right jig for the job, a small piece of plywood with two fences connected to it: a short fence at the bottom and a longer one on the top surface.

While primarily building the fence for cross-cutting right angle cuts using a pull saw over the top surface (the lower and shorter fence was meant to be clamped in the vise), I figured that in our case, I should flip the jig over and have the longer fence be tucked in the vise.