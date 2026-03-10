What we do means more than what we know

When I was 15 years old, I met a millwork shop owner named Lee. I would buy lumber from him for my projects, and he would let me climb around his bundles of material after work (I entered the workforce full-time at 15), picking out what I wanted for a project. Lee is a simple person with an 8th-grade education, no internet or cellphone, but impeccable attention to detail and a walking calculator. He is also the most skilled millwork operator I’ve ever met. 18 years later, I still do a lot of business with Lee and now with his 3 sons, my age, who work with him. Since I met him, Lee carries either a dial caliper or a 6” steel rule in thousands in his front pocket. He showed me how to use them when I was that pesky teenager raiding his maple pile looking for curly boards.