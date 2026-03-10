What we do means more than what we know
When I was 15 years old, I met a millwork shop owner named Lee. I would buy lumber from him for my projects, and he would let me climb around his bundles of material after work (I entered the workforce full-time at 15), picking out what I wanted for a project. Lee is a simple person with an 8th-grade education, no internet or cellphone, but impeccable attention to detail and a walking calculator. He is also the most skilled millwork operator I’ve ever met. 18 years later, I still do a lot of business with Lee and now with his 3 sons, my age, who work with him. Since I met him, Lee carries either a dial caliper or a 6” steel rule in thousands in his front pocket. He showed me how to use them when I was that pesky teenager raiding his maple pile looking for curly boards.
Being homeschooled – after taking algebra 2 (which I don’t remember a bloody thing about) my mother had me work through a vocational school machinist math curriculum. I memorized decimals, thousandths, and fractional equivalents, etc. It applied to my then work in a cabinet shop, so it was more interesting to me at the time.
But the funny thing about humans is we are creatures of habit, and regardless of what knowledge we may possess, our behaviors always win out. I’ve known this most of my adult life; the routine behaviors compound over time and produce greater results. If I want to be better or do better changing my behavior is the most critical step. This is why people with a failing business can be given the best advice and clear steps on how to save it, but still fail because they do not have the self-control to change their behavior. You have to execute on what you know for it to be of any value.
At 30 years old, Jeff Lefkowitz is having me measure my chair tenons with a dial caliper in thousandths. All that knowledge from my teenage years is flooding back, but at home in my shop, the dial caliper is still covered in dust on top of the planer (unless I’m turning chair tenons).
Then, almost 4 years later, Brian Boggs gave me a mini TED talk (he recently did a shorter version as a reel on IG HERE) on measuring accurately, and when we reduce the dimensional unit that we reference in our mind and engrain that into our behavior, we become more accurate. A light bulb went off; there was that behavior piece. I have all this knowledge in my head, all of these examples set for me by others, and I never changed my behavior. My calipers don’t have dust on them at the moment, and I’ve been using them daily most of this year. Enough to realize that the thickness of the lines on our shop tape measures can put us off as much as 0.020”
I can read all the books, consume all the knowledge, but until I change my behavior, it won’t significantly change the course of my work. And the same is likely true for you.