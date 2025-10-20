It’s that time of year again. The temp has dropped and the leaves are about to follow. Flannel is back in fashion and woodworkers are drawn like a migrating salmon into the workshop to put tool to wood. The fall and winter seasons tend to be the busy months of our calendar here at Popular Woodworking. Website traffic goes up, sales in the store increase, and new people find their way to the craft.

With that in mind, each fall we like to take a week where we go back to the basics, the woodworking 101 that lays the foundation for everything that comes after. Even for the craftsperson with years of experience, it’s nice now and then to get a refresher on the core knowledge that can be taken for granted.

