By Richard Ayers, edited by Tim Johnson and Brad Holden

This article originally appeared in the March 2007 issue of American Woodworker Magazine.

Want a mobile table base that provides a huge work area, holds a ton and folds up to only 7 in. thick? You can get everything you need to make the one shown here at the local home center for about $65. Build it to any size. Just make sure the folding support arms (E) and panels (F) fit inside the end frames, so the assembled table folds up completely. Screw on a top when you need a work surface and remove it when you’re ready to stow the table. Hook-and-eye catches hold the folding supports open when the table is in use and keep it closed during storage.