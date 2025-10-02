Woodworking in America (tickets still available!) is coming up next week, so we’ve put together a little visitor’s guide on where to eat and drink while you’re in town. Des Moines is home to tons of great restaurants and things to do when you’re not soaking up woodworking knowledge, and these are some of our favorites in the area.
WIA will be held in the 4H building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in eastern Des Moines. Here are a few restaurants nearby recommended by local editors:
- Latin King restaurant is a popular Italian stop that has been open for almost 70 years.
- Now or Later Restaurant is close to the fairgrounds and has a good variety of food choices, including pasta, sandwiches, and steak.
- Dairy Zone is a great place to stop for a cool treat or grab a burger over lunch.
- Gerri’s Bar and Grill is right across the street from the fairgrounds and is famous for their wings.
There are also numerous great dining spots in the East Village and Downtown, which are just a short drive from the fairgrounds:
- Fongs Pizza is known for its asian fusion pizzas and is a favorite of Alton Brown.
- Iowa Tap Room has over 100 beers on tap and an extensive menu.
- Zombie Burger is exactly what it sounds like, with a creative menu of horror-themed burgers, shakes, and cocktails.
- El Bait Shop/High Life Lounge share a common menu, but both have different vibes. EL Bait Shop leans heavily eclectic, and High Life Lounge is a classic dive in the best possible way.
- Fresko is a staff favorite dinner spot that is very vegetarian and vegan-friendly.
- Des Moines has a great craft brew scene, including Exile Brewing and Big Grove Brewery, which both feature full-service restaurants.
- Centro has classic Italian pizzas and pastas in a nice sit-down dining setting.
- Clyde’s Fine Diner has some upscale options, but also has a knockout hamburger that is a must-try.
If you’re interested in regional restaurant chains, be sure and check out Tasty Tacos and B-Bops, which have locations all over Des Moines.
For those who are arriving in Des Moines early or staying late, there are plenty of sights to see around town. Favorites include the Botanical Garden, Art Center, and Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Feel free to ask the staff for recommendations as well!
