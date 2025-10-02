Woodworking in America (tickets still available!) is coming up next week, so we’ve put together a little visitor’s guide on where to eat and drink while you’re in town. Des Moines is home to tons of great restaurants and things to do when you’re not soaking up woodworking knowledge, and these are some of our favorites in the area.

WIA will be held in the 4H building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in eastern Des Moines. Here are a few restaurants nearby recommended by local editors:

Latin King restaurant is a popular Italian stop that has been open for almost 70 years.

Now or Later Restaurant is close to the fairgrounds and has a good variety of food choices, including pasta, sandwiches, and steak.

Dairy Zone is a great place to stop for a cool treat or grab a burger over lunch.

Gerri's Bar and Grill is right across the street from the fairgrounds and is famous for their wings.

There are also numerous great dining spots in the East Village and Downtown, which are just a short drive from the fairgrounds:

If you’re interested in regional restaurant chains, be sure and check out Tasty Tacos and B-Bops, which have locations all over Des Moines.

For those who are arriving in Des Moines early or staying late, there are plenty of sights to see around town. Favorites include the Botanical Garden, Art Center, and Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Feel free to ask the staff for recommendations as well!