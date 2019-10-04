Earlier this week, Lee Valley rolled out their new website, and it’s a beauty. They’ve always been a go-to for me for hand tools and hardware. While the previous version of the site functioned well enough, Lee Valley’s new design feels borderline luxurious in comparison.

Browsing and search results are driven by images. That’s especially useful when searching for hardware. You can sort by type and kind, and you can skim through a bunch of images (with prices) to find and order what you’re looking for.

That great user interface translates to their mobile site, too. I often use my phone in the shop to research hardware or locate manuals and installation instructions, and now that’s much more doable on my small phone screen.

Having launched websites a few times myself, I know just how much work goes into it, and how much there is to go wrong. Thankfully, it seems like the folks at Lee Valley have dotted all the “I”s and sharpened all the blades. If you haven’t been to their site in a while, you’re in for a treat.